ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Update

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the May 31st total of 124,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28. ACNB has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $33.74.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

In other ACNB news, Chairman Alan J. Stock acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $281,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 38,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,481.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,132 shares of company stock valued at $285,032. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ACNB in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ACNB by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ACNB by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ACNB by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACNB in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

