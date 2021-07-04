Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 725,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,661 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $67,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,508,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 306.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,427,000 after buying an additional 1,544,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.36. The stock has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

