Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $205.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.19.

AYI opened at $178.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.63. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $87.12 and a 52 week high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

