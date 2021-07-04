Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.73 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 31.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $5.07 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

