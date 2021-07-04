Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Sells $172,597.14 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $172,597.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $39.31 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. The company had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADPT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

