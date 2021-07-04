Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Addus HomeCare reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $777,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,717 shares of company stock valued at $187,418. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.89. 68,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,788. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $129.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

