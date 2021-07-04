Aditus (ADI) Price Reaches $0.0005

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last week, Aditus has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. Aditus has a total market capitalization of $110,598.86 and $87,910.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aditus coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00054890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00018358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.28 or 0.00803123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.72 or 0.08050590 BTC.

ADI is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

