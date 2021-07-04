Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-$3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion.

Adobe stock opened at $593.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.96. Adobe has a 52 week low of $416.29 and a 52 week high of $594.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

