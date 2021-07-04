Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the May 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.37. 77,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,935. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $19.78.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. This is a boost from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
