Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the May 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.37. 77,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,935. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. This is a boost from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 138,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $3,534,000.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

