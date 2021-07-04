AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $112.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AVAV. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of AeroVironment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.40.

AVAV opened at $97.69 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.76 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.09.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $2,998,792.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,153,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,616 shares of company stock worth $15,665,020 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 106.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

