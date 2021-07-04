Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the May 31st total of 255,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 379,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $194.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of -0.92. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $11.24.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 107.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 4.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

