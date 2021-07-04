AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 273.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,270 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of AGCO worth $74,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AGCO by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,832 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,578,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $132.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $52.36 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.99.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $153.96 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

