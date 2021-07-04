AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 101.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $15,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after buying an additional 315,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,875,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,334,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,551,000 after buying an additional 36,838 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $351,057,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 715,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,100,000 after buying an additional 230,912 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $541.91 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $543.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $485.21. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.86.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

