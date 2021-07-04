AGF Investments Inc. Buys 95,450 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,450 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $218,733,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,654,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860,702 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,597 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,790,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,935 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.24.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

