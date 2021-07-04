AGF Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 75,000 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,000. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of Ryman Hospitality Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

RHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of RHP opened at $76.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.