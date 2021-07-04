AGF Investments Inc. Grows Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 158.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,253 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 146,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after buying an additional 74,511 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,144,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,350,000 after buying an additional 2,869,244 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $46.76 and a 52-week high of $70.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

