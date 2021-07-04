AGF Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSE:FMX opened at $84.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.63. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.86.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.5771 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

