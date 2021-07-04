AGF Investments Inc. Invests $10.08 Million in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 175,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after buying an additional 880,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $513,714,000 after purchasing an additional 502,399 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,973,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $171,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,829,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $163,015,000 after purchasing an additional 492,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,039 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

NYSE PFGC opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.21. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.