AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,958 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 20,371 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

GOLD opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

