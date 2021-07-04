AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,907 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,910,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 103.68 and a beta of 1.09. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $70.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.41.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

