AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,907 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,147,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 40.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,910,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.06. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $50.53 and a 1-year high of $70.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.