AGF Investments LLC Decreases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 90,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 46,002 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 112,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $85.92 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

