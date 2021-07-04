AGF Investments LLC Has $540,000 Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at $626,107.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.86.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

