AGF Investments LLC Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

AGF Investments LLC cut its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 28.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.36.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $278.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of -258.16, a PEG ratio of 99.60 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

