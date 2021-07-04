AGF Investments LLC Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,921,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,173,000 after buying an additional 88,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,011,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $129,303,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,829,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,292,000 after buying an additional 29,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,670 shares of company stock worth $2,606,470 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRL opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

