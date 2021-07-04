AGF Investments LLC Has $643,000 Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PKG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $136.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.19. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

