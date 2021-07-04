AGF Investments LLC Lowers Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 235,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

PINC stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.43. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINC. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

