AGF Investments LLC Sells 1,979 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,484,000 after acquiring an additional 942,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,473,000 after buying an additional 288,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,889,000 after buying an additional 171,490 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,627,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,733,000 after buying an additional 23,614 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,590,000 after buying an additional 140,769 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,859 shares of company stock worth $8,169,062. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $171.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $178.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

