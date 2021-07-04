AGF Investments LLC Sells 676 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AGF Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after purchasing an additional 757,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,216,000 after purchasing an additional 225,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,410,000 after purchasing an additional 211,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.11.

Shares of AMP opened at $250.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of -570.26 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.82 and a 1 year high of $269.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.