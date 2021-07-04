AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,305,000 after purchasing an additional 169,263 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 294,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 151,500 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 185,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.92.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The business’s revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.