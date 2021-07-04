Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Update

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,400 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 178,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 581.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of AIXXF stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. Aixtron has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

