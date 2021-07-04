Albert G.W. Biddle III Sells 5,900 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $134.18 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.36 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.27.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Appian by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Appian by 46.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Appian by 80.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Appian by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Appian by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

