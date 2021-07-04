Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 409,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 339,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,851,000 after buying an additional 71,693 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 160.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 357,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after purchasing an additional 220,392 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $184,465,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $186.28 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.91 and a fifty-two week high of $186.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

