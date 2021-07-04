Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALGS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $676.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $37.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

