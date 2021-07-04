Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) PT Raised to C$45.00 at Barclays

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price target raised by Barclays from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANCUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

