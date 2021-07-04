Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Down 20.5% in June

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 299,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 964,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ALYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Alithya Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $143.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.91. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALYA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.