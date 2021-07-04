Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.43.

ALKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ALKT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.62. 105,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,386. Alkami Technology has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $33.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

