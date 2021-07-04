AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AB. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of AB stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AB. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $8,330,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 102,307 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 22.8% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 505,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 93,791 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 64.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $1,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AllianceBernstein (AB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.