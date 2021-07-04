Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ALIZY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS ALIZY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $25.19. 61,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,897. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a market cap of $103.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Allianz has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.84 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%. Allianz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

