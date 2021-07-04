Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Markston International LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Markston International LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.5% of Markston International LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $56.26 on Friday, hitting $2,505.15. 1,300,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,651. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,508.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,368.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

