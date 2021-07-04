Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.6% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $305,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 52,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,427,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,324,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $6,868,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $56.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,505.15. 1,300,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,651. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,508.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,368.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

