AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $439,000 Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,171 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of KN stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.10. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,983. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

