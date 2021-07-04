AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,893 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CareDx by 16,600.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in CareDx by 13.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $89.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.78. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $915,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,476,187.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $668,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,891 shares of company stock worth $14,838,287. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

