AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

FSS stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

