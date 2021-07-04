AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 339 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $927,810.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,781,849 shares in the company, valued at $110,635,004.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $141,216.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,272.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,995,814 shares of company stock worth $246,878,968.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $68.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

