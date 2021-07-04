AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.1% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APAM stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.71%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.