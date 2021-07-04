AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,414 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 40,467 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of eBay by 117.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $70.76.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

