Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Alcoa by 83.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alcoa by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 226,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

NYSE:AA opened at $37.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.59. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456 in the last three months.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

