Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,563 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,086,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,870,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75,922 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

BEPC opened at $41.98 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

