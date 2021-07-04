Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,077 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CL King started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of FORM opened at $36.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.